Andhra's Guntur railway station gets NSG-2 status

GUNTUR: Guntur Railway Station has acquired Non-Suburban Group-2 (NSG-2) status by generating an annual revenue of Rs 110 crore and handling 5.92 million passengers during the 2023-24 financial year (FY).

According to Guntur Divisional Railway Manager M Ramakrishna, the railway station generates annual passenger earnings between Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crore or handles 10 to 20 million outward passengers a year, is categorised as an NSG-2 station, according to Guntur Divisional Railway Manager M Ramakrishna. “We are proud to achieve NSG-2 status, which recognises our efforts to improve infrastructure and services. We will continue to work towards meeting the growing demands of our passengers,” he added.

Geographically, Guntur is a strategic location, and with the NSG-2 status, it has become one of the top 11 railway stations in the South Central Railway (SCR) under the NSG-2 category, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Ch Pradeep Kumar.

A massive facelift has been given to the railway station in the past couple of years, making it one of the best stations in the division. The main entrance on the east side has undergone a complete makeover, with a pedestrian walkway, a ramp for the differently-abled, a separate pathway, and a parking lot for auto rickshaws, making it more commuter-friendly.

With this new achievement, the Guntur Railway Division now has five stations under NSG-4, 11 stations under NSG-5, 40 stations under NSG-6, and four halt stations. The division also set new records in the 2023-24 financial year, recording its highest-ever originating freight loading of 3.364 million tonnes since its inception two decades ago.

In comparison, 2.763 million tonnes of freight loading were recorded in the 2022-2023 financial year, reflecting a 21.6% growth — the highest incremental growth by any division in SCR.

The Guntur division of SCR was formed on April 1, 2003, and covers three revenue districts in Andhra Pradesh— Guntur, Prakasam, and Kurnool — as well as three districts in Telangana — Suryapet, Yadadri, and Nalgonda. The division has a total route length of 484.78 km in Andhra Pradesh and 144.94 km in Telangana, with 75 stations across both States.