Eight hurt in Andhra's Amalapuram cracker unit blast

AMALAPURAM : A firecracker explosion at Ravulacheruvu of Amalapuram, left eight people severely injured, causing widespread panic in the Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday. The blast, which occurred in a house where firecrackers were illegally being made, was so intense that it collapsed the structure and damaged nearby homes.

The explosion triggered the simultaneous detonation of two gas cylinders, further worsening the situation. The injured, two of whom are in critical condition, were rushed to a nearby hospital in Amalapuram. Local MLA Aitabattula Ananda Rao, Minister for Labour Vasamsetti Subash, and the police visited the scene to assess the damage.

As the festive season nears, illegal firecracker production often takes place in residential areas despite strict regulations. Individuals engaged in this practice are required to obtain permits from several departments.

However, many ignore these rules, endangering their communities. On Monday morning, this illegal operation led to disaster when an explosion tore through the home of Guvvala Nageswara Rao and Nagalakshmi, who were producing firecrackers with their son and daughter. Two workers were also assisting, but the blast destroyed the house, injured an 11-year-old girl, and damaged neighbouring properties.

Amalapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shiva Prasad and local leaders visited the victims, ensuring they received necessary medical care. Left-party leader Karem Venkateswara Rao criticised local authorities for failing to prevent illegal firecracker production, calling for stricter enforcement of safety regulations and punitive action against those responsible for the explosion.