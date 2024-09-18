IDE Bootcamp for teachers and students from today in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) are jointly organising a two-day ‘Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp’ for school principals, teachers and students (secondary and senior secondary schools) at Usha Rama College of Engineering and Technology in Telaprolu of Krishna district on September 18 and 19. It will be virtually inaugurated by AICTE Chairman TG Sitharam.

The aim of this initiative is to nurture innovation, design and entrepreneurial skills of student innovators and innovation ambassadors from PM SHRI schools. Participants will be trained in a human-centric approach to identify opportunities, design thinking tools and skills necessary to develop customer-centric products and services at the bootcamp.

Around 1,175 PM SHRI school students, teachers and principals from 10 States have registered their names for the camp. In phase 1, Usha Rama College has only been chosen as nodal centre in Andhra Pradesh for the event.