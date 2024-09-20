Union Minister Bhupathi Varma reviews railway projects in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries, Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma reviewed the ongoing railway development works in Andhra Pradesh with railway officials on Thursday.

The meeting aimed to review progress, address challenges, and expedite the completion of critical projects.

Divisional Railway Manager of Vijayawada Division, Narendra A Patil, and a team of branch officers briefed the minister on various railway development projects within the Vijayawada Division through a PowerPoint presentation.

The meeting focused on the Kotipalli–Narasapur new railway line and its current status. Railway officials briefed the minister on the completed works and bridges, as well as the pending land acquisition to be carried out by the State government in various stretches of the Amalapuram–Narasapur area. Srinivasa Varma also discussed the progress of rail overbridges (RoBs) and rail underbridges (RuBs) in the division, and he directed officials to expedite these works.

He reviewed popular train demands and discussed the provision of Mail/Express train stoppages in his constituency, as well as the potential introduction of new Vande Bharat Express services. He also reviewed the progress of Amrit Bharat Station works and passenger amenities.

He emphasised the Centre’s commitment to promoting the State’s growth, especially in the railway sector, and urged officials to work in coordination with the government to achieve tangible outcomes that benefit the people of Andhra Pradesh.