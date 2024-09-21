Vietjet mulls flights from Andhra Pradesh to Vietnam

VIJAYAWADA: “The collaboration between nations marks a new chapter in the growth of our tourism sectors, fostering greater economic and cultural exchanges,” said Kandula Durgesh, Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography.

He took part at the Andhra Pradesh-Vietnam Tourism Conclave 2024, held in Vijayawada on Friday. The event marked a significant step toward strengthening tourism and cultural ties between Andhra Pradesh and Vietnam. Organised by Aieraa Overseas Studies founder and CEO Deepa Ranganatham, the conclave brought together over 200 key stakeholders from the tourism industry. Ambassador of Vietnam to India, HE Nguyen Thanh Hai attended as the chief guest. A major highlight of the event was the announcement of direct flights between the State and Vietnam by Vietjet Airlines, opening new opportunities for tourism between the two regions.

Durgesh stressed the State’s efforts to expand international tourism connections, especially with Vietnam.

The Ambassador praised the strong engagement from both Indian and Vietnamese participants. He emphasised that promoting tourism is a priority for Vietnam’s diplomatic outreach in India. “Vietnam, with its UNESCO-listed sites and cultural heritage that aligns with ancient Indian traditions, is an attractive destination for Indian tourists,” he said. He highlighted Vietnam’s e-visa system and the upcoming direct flights, expressing optimism that these developments would help Indian tourist numbers reach 1 million mark.

A Vietjet Airlines representative shared plans to connect Andhra Pradesh directly to major Vietnamese cities, enhancing accessibility for both tourists and business travellers. AP Chamber of Commerce President Bhaskara Rao Potluri underscored the economic benefits of international tourism partnerships and called for strategic marketing efforts and reciprocal events to promote the unique offerings of both regions. Delegates discussed joint ventures, sustainable tourism development, and improving travel experiences through cultural exchanges and easier visa processes.