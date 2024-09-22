‘Gas leak’ in Godavari river triggers panic in Andhra's Konaseema

AMALAPURAM : The Ambedkar Konaseema district is currently grappling with a concerning issue following a reported gas leakage under the River Godavari, near Dariyalatippa village. This incident has sparked fear and anxiety among local residents, who are worried about the potential dangers of the leak.

To bring attention to the situation, leaders from the Yanam Congress, along with locals, ventured out on a boat to capture video evidence, which they sent it to authorities.

The footage shows water bubbling up from the River Gowthami Godavari, accompanied by a foul smell spreading across the area. These observations have heightened concerns that, if this is a gas leak, it could lead to serious incidents.

Speaking to media persons, Amalapuram Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), G Kesavardhana Reddy, addressed the issue, explaining that gas supply through the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) pipeline was stopped two months ago due to technical issues.

Although the pipeline has been inspected multiple times, repairs have been delayed due to heavy rains. However, now that the water levels have receded, repair efforts will soon resume to resolve the problem, he added.