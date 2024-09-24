Temple charriot set afire by miscreants in Andhra's Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: In a shocking incident, unidentified miscreants allegedly set fire to a temple chariot in Hanakanahal village of Kanekal Mandal, Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh on Monday late night.

Local authorities confirmed that the chariot, housed in the village's Ramalayam, was burnt partially in the blaze. Upon information, Anantapur district SP P. Jagadeesh rushed to the scene and started the investigation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held discussions with officials to gather details and expressed his deep concern over the incident.

He has also directed authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and to keep him updated on its progress, emphasizing the need for swift action in bringing the culprits at the earliest.