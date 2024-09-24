Andhra Pradesh

Temple charriot set afire by miscreants in Andhra's Anantapur

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held discussions with officials to gather details and expressed his deep concern over the incident.
Temple chariot gutted in fire in Hanakanahal village of Kanekal Mandal, Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh
Temple chariot gutted in fire in Hanakanahal village of Kanekal Mandal, Anantapur district in Andhra PradeshPhoto | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

ANANTAPUR: In a shocking incident, unidentified miscreants allegedly set fire to a temple chariot in Hanakanahal village of Kanekal Mandal, Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh on Monday late night.

Local authorities confirmed that the chariot, housed in the village's Ramalayam, was burnt partially in the blaze. Upon information, Anantapur district SP P. Jagadeesh rushed to the scene and started the investigation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held discussions with officials to gather details and expressed his deep concern over the incident.

He has also directed authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and to keep him updated on its progress, emphasizing the need for swift action in bringing the culprits at the earliest.

Temple charriot
Gutted in fire

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com