Focus on social justice & youth as Andhra CM Naidu fills 99 key nominated positions

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appointed 99 persons to key nominated posts on Tuesday. Chairpersons were appointed for 20 corporations, including APSRTC (Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation), Wakf Board, APIIC (Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation), SAAP (Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh), TRICOR (Tribes Co-operative Finance Corporation Limited), and MARKFED.

Vice-chairman for APSRTC was also announced.

Of the total 20 people appointed as chairpersons of various corporations, as many as 16 are from the TDP, three from the Jana Sena Party and one from the BJP.

While making the appointments, Naidu ensured social justice as six chairpersons and RTC vice-chairman are leaders from Backward Classes (BCs), two are from Scheduled Castes (SCs) and one each is from Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Minorities.

TDP leaders pointed out that besides ensuring social justice in the allocation of nominated posts, the Chief Minister prioritised youngsters while appointing members. They observed that TDP leaders, who sacrificed their MP/MLA seats as part of the tripartite alliance, were given key posts.

Former Machilipatnam MP Konakalla Narayana Rao, who opted out of the race to accommodate the JSP, was appointed as RTC chairman. Manthena Rama Raju, who cleared the way for K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju to contest from Undi Assembly seat, was made the APIIC chairman. Similarly, Peela Govinda Satyanarayana was appointed as AP Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation chairman.