Andhra's Gandikota spruced up for Tourism Festival

KADAPA: The district tourism department has completed all preparations for the World Tourism Day celebrations at Gandikota, a site steeped in history.

District Collector Siva Shankar Lotheti assured that all necessary arrangements have been made for the grand celebrations of World Tourism Day at Gandikota. He reiterated the administration’s commitment to transforming the historic site into a world-class tourist destination. The Gandikota Tourism Festival is set to be celebrated with great grandeur this year.

While previous governments promised to establish tourism circuits and develop various spots in the district, progress has been slow. As a result, many tourist locations are being neglected. The development projects announced for Gandikota remain unfinished to this day.

Known as the “Indian Grand Canyon” due to its striking resemblance to the Grand Canyon in the U.S., Gandikota is one of the most notable tourist destinations in the district. Visitors are drawn to its many historical landmarks, including the Charminar, Madhavarayaswamy Temple, Jumma Masjid, Rani Mahal, and the stunning Pennar Gorge.

Visitors flock to Gandikota from various parts of India, including Chennai, Bengaluru, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, especially during weekends. However, inadequate road connectivity and infrastructure leave many tourists frustrated.

The central government has also promised to develop a ropeway under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, but progress has been slow. Additionally, green spaces, lighting projects, and road expansions inside Gandikota have not materialized.

Officials noted that road safety and traffic issues could also be alleviated by expanding the existing two-lane road from Jammalamadugu to Gandikota into four lanes. In January last year, Gandikota was selected under the Tourism 2.0 initiative.

In 2019, N. Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation for a ropeway project near the Pennar Gorge, with an estimated cost of Rs.7 crore, but the work has stalled. In July 2023, the then Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for an Oberoi Hotel with a Rs 250 crore investment, set to be built over 50 acres but there is not much progress. Both the central and state governments had announced plans to elevate the fort to international tourism standards, but little visible development has occurred.

The site boasts a 5-acre fort complex with temples, palaces, and reservoirs, yet its international potential remains untapped.