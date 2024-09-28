Humanity is my religion: Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on declaring faith

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the State government of trying to prevent him from visiting the Srivari temple at Tirumala, former chief minister and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday asserted that his religion was humanity and the same could be taken as his declaration of faith.

He made the comments in response to demands from the government that he declare his faith before entering the temple. Addressing a presser at his residence in Tadepalli, he said he had deferred his visit to Tirumala, where he was supposed to go on Friday, in the wake of the NDA government’s moves.

“Notices were served on our party leaders, corporators and cadre, stating that there was no permission for his visit to Tirumala and action would be taken if they participate in the programme,” Jagan said quoting from a notice allegedly served on YSRC leaders in Tirupati.

Describing the NDA rule as demonic for seeking to prevent him from having the darshan of Lord Balaji, Jagan said he was surprised to also know that BJP activists were arriving in Tirupati from neighbouring States and thousands of police were deployed.

Terming the focus of the TDP and the BJP on his personal faith as an attention diversion tactic from their “failed” attempt to politicise the Tirumala Laddu adulteration issue, the YSRC chief said everyone in the State and the country knows what his faith is.

Recalling that he has visited Tirumala several times in the past, he said his father, late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, was blessed with the opportunity to present clothes to Lord Balaji during Brahmotsavams and he, too, as chief minister was fortunate to have the same blessing.

“I visited Srivari temple several times even before I became the chief minister. I took the Lord’s blessings before and after I took up the 3,648 km padayatra. After the walkathon, I went on foot to the temple. Naidu was the chief minister at the time and I was the opposition leader. You can ask for declaration if someone is visiting for the first time, but after having visited 10-11 times already, why these obstructions for me?” he wondered.