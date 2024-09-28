No one is above traditions and customs: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that no one prevented YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from visiting Tirumala, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said, “If he (Jagan) wants to go to Tirumala, he can go. But he should respect the traditions and customs followed there. No person is above traditions and customs.”

Strongly condemning Jagan’s claims that notices were issued against his visit, Naidu said as Section 30 of the Police Act was imposed in Tirupati, police served notices on YSRC leaders to prevent them from congregating in large numbers to avoid law and order issues. “Jagan should prove his claims by showing the notice to the media,” Naidu said and further alleged that the YSRC chief was not interested in going to the hill shrine, hence was making false claims.

Responding to the former chief minister’s comments on the declaration of his faith, Naidu sought to know why Jagan was objecting to signing the declaration form if everyone knows he is a Christian.

In response to Jagan’s statement that he has visited the hill shrine several times without signing the declaration form, Naidu said, “The YSRC chief violated norms by misusing his power as chief minister, but he cannot continue to do so.”