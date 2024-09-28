Special Investigation Team to visit Tirupati East PS on September 28

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Guntur Range Inspector General of Police Sarvashresth Tripathi, will visit Tirupati on Saturday to start its investigation into the adulteration of Tirumala Laddu Prasadam. The nine-member SIT will also conduct an inquiry into the misuse of power during the previous dispensation.

According to sources, the SIT will visit the Tirupati East police station on Saturday morning, and collect information and documents pertaining to the case registered against AR Dairy. It is learnt that Tripathi and other members of SIT will also visit AR Dairy in Tamil Nadu to inspect the ghee manufacturing process, quality testing mechanism and transportation.

Meanwhile, other SIT members will collect details from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) pertaining to the tender process, and purchase of ghee from AR Dairy and other dairies in the past for preparation of the Laddu Prasadam.