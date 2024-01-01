Amrit Bharat Express between Malda Town & Bengaluru a big draw

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The maiden Amrit Bharat Express between Malda Town and Bengaluru, flagged off virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, received a warm welcome from the residents of north coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Despite it being a holiday, a large number of schoolchildren gathered at the railway station in Srikakulam to greet the newly launched express train.

The Amrit Bharat Express, a recently introduced superfast service by the Indian Railways, features non-AC sleeper and unreserved coaches.

Offering more affordable fares compared to the air-conditioned Vande Bharat Express, this day-night express train is designed to provide a cost-effective travel option.

The Amrit Bharat Express, like other trains, is furnished with essential amenities, including mobile charging points, holders for bottles and mobiles, and slider-based window glass. Each coach is equipped with CCTV cameras and a passenger information system to display approaching stations.

A notable addition is the introduction of a foot button at the base of the sink, replacing traditional taps at the doors. This button allows passengers to activate the taps without direct contact, promoting hygiene.

The train accommodates both Western and Indian-style washrooms to cater to diverse passenger preferences.

“The Amrit Bharat Express particularly stands out for its cleanliness and neatness, with the innovative addition of a foot button to activate taps, enhancing hygiene by eliminating the need for hand contact,” expressed a group of Kendriya Vidyalaya School children, who travelled in Amrit Bharat Express from Srikakulam to Visakhapatnam.

In Srikakulam, the arrival of the train was witnessed by Speaker Tammineni Seetharam, MP K Ramamohan Naidu, BJP district president B Umamaheswar Rao, and ADRM Infra Sudhir Kumar Gupta.

In Vizianagaram, MLC Pakalapati Raghu Varma, BJP district president Reddy Pavani, Chief Engineer K Dhanunjaya Rao, and ADRM Operations Manoj Kumar Sahoo were present.

At Visakhapatnam railway station, City Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, MP GVL Narasimha Rao, DRM Saurabh Prasad and several others were present.

