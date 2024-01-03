Fishing harbours to get Rs 20,000-crore facelift: Parshottam Rupala

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Sagar Parikrama scheme has been initiated for the development of coastal areas and to uplift the lives of fishermen, opined the Central Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy Parshottam Rupala.

As part of the 10th phase of Sagar Parikrama, he along with MP Mopidevi Venkatramana visited the coastal areas in Repalle, Chirala, Vodarevu and Nizampatnam fishing harbor in Bapatla district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Sagar Parikrama is a government initiative focused on the welfare of fishing communities and coastal development in the country.The programme will be held in 88 places across 10 coastal states. As part of the tenth phase of this programme, the Central government is implementing development works worth Rs 20,000 crore in Juvvaladenne fishing harbor, Kottapatnam, Chirala Vodarevu, Nizampatnam fishing harbour, Gilakaladindi village, and Machilipatnam fishing harbour.

Over 146.15 lakh people will be benefitted from this program, he added. The Central government has been implementing various schemes for the welfare of fishermen. An action plan is being readied to ensure that, aqua products worth Rs 1 lakh crore are exported from India by 2030. He distributed equipment required for fishermen and Rs 48 lakh through kisan credit cards to 150 beneficiaries. Bapatla MP nandigam Suresh and others were also present.

Union Min promises to resolve fishermen’s issues

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala visited K Pallepalem of Kothapatnam Vodarevu and Nizampatnam and interacted with fishermen as well as the district authorities concerned. The fishermen at K Pallepalem complained about Tamil Nadu fishermen, intruding into the Andhra Pradesh territorial sea for fishing. Parshottam Rupala assured the fishermen that he would solve the issue as soon as possible

