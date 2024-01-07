Ambati Rayudu quits YSRC within 10 days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a surprise development, former cricketer Ambati Rayudu, who recently joined the YSRC in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, resigned from the party on Saturday.

On X, he posted a message announcing his decision, and said he would keep away from politics for sometime. “This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time,” it read.

The former cricketer, who in the past expressed his high opinion of Jagan, joined the YSRC on December 28, 2023. At that time, Rajampet MP PV Mithun Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy were present. However, he quit YSRC within 10 days.

Rayudu, who hails from Guntur, represented India, and also played for several State teams, and in IPL represented Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings franchises. In April last year, he expressed his intention to quit cricket and serve the people by joining politics. However, he made a very quick U-turn.

According to sources, Ambati, who was hoping to contest from Guntur in the ensuing elections, observing his chances being dim, might have quit the party.

However, the YSRC rubbished such reports. “We are not aware as to what reason he joined the party and what reason he quit. Today in his post, he said he will be keeping away from politics for sometime,” said YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramarkishna Reddy.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: In a surprise development, former cricketer Ambati Rayudu, who recently joined the YSRC in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, resigned from the party on Saturday. On X, he posted a message announcing his decision, and said he would keep away from politics for sometime. “This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time,” it read. The former cricketer, who in the past expressed his high opinion of Jagan, joined the YSRC on December 28, 2023. At that time, Rajampet MP PV Mithun Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy were present. However, he quit YSRC within 10 days. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rayudu, who hails from Guntur, represented India, and also played for several State teams, and in IPL represented Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings franchises. In April last year, he expressed his intention to quit cricket and serve the people by joining politics. However, he made a very quick U-turn. According to sources, Ambati, who was hoping to contest from Guntur in the ensuing elections, observing his chances being dim, might have quit the party. However, the YSRC rubbished such reports. “We are not aware as to what reason he joined the party and what reason he quit. Today in his post, he said he will be keeping away from politics for sometime,” said YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramarkishna Reddy. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp