Grocer-turned-farmer reaps gold with organic farming

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Yeresi Koti Naga Reddy, a 44-year-old grocer turned farmer from Prakasam district, recently achieved the prestigious ‘Best Progressive Natural/Organic Rice Producing Farmer-2023’ in New Delhi. His recognition stems from his commitment to complete organic farming in rice production, coupled with innovative marketing strategies.

Born and raised in a middle-class agricultural family in Pulipadu village, Mundlamuru mandal, located 2 km from Darsi town, Nagi Reddy inherited his passion for cultivating from his father, Koti Reddy (65), and forefathers.

Despite struggling academically and failing his Class X exams and later a vocational course in Intermediate-Sericulture at Darsi Government College, Nagi Reddy embarked on a business journey. He initiated a commodities shop, eventually expanding to establish ‘Sri Lakshmi Sai Fancy & General Stores’ in Darsi town.

Upon marrying Sridevi, he ventured into agriculture on their land in Pulipadu village, inspired by his family’s farming background. He initially cultivated various crops, facing challenges like crop diseases, pests, and natural calamities, resulting in meager profits or even losses.

The turning point came in the 2013-14 draught year when, like many farmers in the region, Nagi Reddy grappled with the absence of rainfall and water scarcity under the Nagarjuna Sagar Right Canal ayacut area. During this crisis, he tried to protect his paddy crop, resorted to chemical pesticides and fertilisers, successfully saving the harvest.

However, an alarming incident occurred when a police constable, who purchased rice from Nagi Reddy, observed a strong chemical odour during cooking. This prompted Nagi Reddy to grasp the potential dangers of agricultural chemicals in food grains and their impact on human health.

In response, he made a crucial decision to transition to organic farming and began studying natural farming methods. Delving into Subhash Palekar’s renowned natural farming techniques, he sought guidance from agricultural scientists and researchers at Krushi Vignana Kendram (KVK) Darsi. In 2016, Nagi Reddy fully embraced natural farming for paddy cultivation on his 5-acre land, refining his skills over the next five years and consistently reaping profits.

Notably, he also established his market for ‘Organic Rice,’ attracting regular customers from both Telugu States. His success story exemplifies the transformative power of sustainable, organic farming practices, demonstrating the positive impact on both agricultural yield and consumer health.

