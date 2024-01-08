Pvt bus operators increase fares for Sankranti season

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: Private bus operators are taking advantage of the festive season by imposing additional fares on popular routes like Nellore - Bengaluru, Nellore-Hyderabad,and Nellore - Visakhapatnam.This surge in prices, particularly during the Sankranti season, has drawn the attention of students and private employees from Nellore and nearby districts returning back to their hometowns.

Students attending private Intermediate Residential colleges and Medical Colleges in the district, along with private workers employed in SEZs and various industrial areas, contribute to the high demand on routes like Nellore-Hyderabad, Nellore-Bengaluru, and Nellore-Visakhapatnam during festive seasons.

Despite the fare increases prompted by the heightened demand, passengers continue to opt for private buses.An employee at a bus booking centre stated the demand remains robust and anticipates fares to normalise once the festive season ends. Complaints from passengers indicate that APSRTC bus seats for long distances are fully booked, compelling many travellers to opt for private buses at inflated rates.

For instance, fares for non A/C buses from Nellore to Hyderabad surged from Rs 700 to Rs 1,300 during the season. AC sleeper bus fares from Nellore to Hyderabad have skyrocketed to Rs 1,580-Rs 2,350, compared to the regular prices of Rs 800 to Rs 900. Similar trends are observed on the Nellore-Bengaluru route, where AC sleeper bus fares rose to Rs 2,500 from the usual Rs 1,300, and non A/C fares increased to Rs 850 to Rs 900 from the typical Rs 545.

In response to the situation, B Chandar, Deputy Transport Commissioner of Nellore, assured that special teams would conduct raids during the festive season and take strict action against private bus operators overcharging passengers. Passengers are encouraged to report any instances of excessive fares to the authorities.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation plans to operate special services from the district during the festive season, with assurances of collecting only nominal additional fares from passengers on these special buses.Chandar has directed the regional transport officers and the vehicle inspectors to register cases against the private bus operators, seize vehicles and prosecute anyone found collecting huge fares.

APSRTC spl bus services

APSRTC plans to operate special services from the district during the festive season, with assurances of collecting only nominal additional fares from passengers on these special buses

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NELLORE: Private bus operators are taking advantage of the festive season by imposing additional fares on popular routes like Nellore - Bengaluru, Nellore-Hyderabad,and Nellore - Visakhapatnam.This surge in prices, particularly during the Sankranti season, has drawn the attention of students and private employees from Nellore and nearby districts returning back to their hometowns. Students attending private Intermediate Residential colleges and Medical Colleges in the district, along with private workers employed in SEZs and various industrial areas, contribute to the high demand on routes like Nellore-Hyderabad, Nellore-Bengaluru, and Nellore-Visakhapatnam during festive seasons. Despite the fare increases prompted by the heightened demand, passengers continue to opt for private buses.An employee at a bus booking centre stated the demand remains robust and anticipates fares to normalise once the festive season ends. Complaints from passengers indicate that APSRTC bus seats for long distances are fully booked, compelling many travellers to opt for private buses at inflated rates.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); For instance, fares for non A/C buses from Nellore to Hyderabad surged from Rs 700 to Rs 1,300 during the season. AC sleeper bus fares from Nellore to Hyderabad have skyrocketed to Rs 1,580-Rs 2,350, compared to the regular prices of Rs 800 to Rs 900. Similar trends are observed on the Nellore-Bengaluru route, where AC sleeper bus fares rose to Rs 2,500 from the usual Rs 1,300, and non A/C fares increased to Rs 850 to Rs 900 from the typical Rs 545. In response to the situation, B Chandar, Deputy Transport Commissioner of Nellore, assured that special teams would conduct raids during the festive season and take strict action against private bus operators overcharging passengers. Passengers are encouraged to report any instances of excessive fares to the authorities. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation plans to operate special services from the district during the festive season, with assurances of collecting only nominal additional fares from passengers on these special buses.Chandar has directed the regional transport officers and the vehicle inspectors to register cases against the private bus operators, seize vehicles and prosecute anyone found collecting huge fares. APSRTC spl bus services APSRTC plans to operate special services from the district during the festive season, with assurances of collecting only nominal additional fares from passengers on these special buses Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp