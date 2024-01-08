TDP-JSP combine will certainly form next govt in Andhra Pradesh: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Exuding confidence that the TDP-JSP combine will form the next government in the State, Telugu Desam supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said the people have decided to dethrone the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the ensuing elections.

Addressing public meetings at Tiruvuru in the erstwhile combined Krishna and at Achanta in West Godavari districts as part of the Raa Kadaliraa programme on Sunday, Naidu said time has come to bid goodbye to the disastrous YSRC government. “It is a misfortune of the State that a person who does not know the difference between onion and potato, has become the Chief Minister,” he ridiculed.

Reiterating that his sole intention is to take the Telugu community to number one position globally, Naidu felt that the State regressed 30 years due to the inefficient rule of Jagan.Observing that the Information Technology for which he laid the foundation 25 years ago, has now turned into a weapon for the youth to achieve empowerment, the former Chief Minister recalled how techies staged protests in 80 countries when he was in trouble.

Regretting that Amaravati has lost its glow due to the ‘reverse’ rule of Jagan, the TDP chief made it clear that it is going to be the sole capital of the State in another three months. Had Amaravati been completed it would have become another Cyberabad by now.

“YSRC leaders have resorted to a misinformation campaign that a lot of funds are needed to build the capital and also several areas in Amaravati are to be submerged. The day is not too far to proudly say that Andhra Pradesh capital is Amaravati,” he asserted.

“Jagan is under the impression that he can retain power in the ensuing elections with rowdyism and bogus votes. All those evil designs will no longer work,” Naidu observed.He called upon the TDP and JSP rank and file to approach every doorstep to create an awareness among the people on the need to bring the alliance to power in the State for economic development.

TDP cadre,Jr NTR fans come to blows

Mild tension prevailed at the TDP chief’s Achanta public meeting when some TDP activists and Jr NTR fans were involved in a scuffle. Holding flags bearing the actor’s image,Jr NTR fans raised slogans that he should be the CM, to which TDP activists objected, leading to heated arguments and exchange of blows

