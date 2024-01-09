Registration date for EEMT-2024 extended till January 23

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In response to overwhelming requests from students, parents, and teachers, the registration deadline for the Engineering Entrance Mock Test (EEMT-2024) has been extended until January 23. This decision was made to address the concerns of those who sought an extension beyond the holiday season.

In a release on Monday, education Epiphany and NGO run by the Enlightened Minds organisation, stated that the decision to extend the registration deadline aims to ensure that all interested participants have ample time to register for the upcoming examination.

The organising committee acknowledged the importance of providing flexibility to accommodate the diverse schedules and commitments of students, parents, and teachers. While the first mock test will be conducted on January 30, the preliminary and mains examination will be held on February 1 and February 8, respectively.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: In response to overwhelming requests from students, parents, and teachers, the registration deadline for the Engineering Entrance Mock Test (EEMT-2024) has been extended until January 23. This decision was made to address the concerns of those who sought an extension beyond the holiday season. In a release on Monday, education Epiphany and NGO run by the Enlightened Minds organisation, stated that the decision to extend the registration deadline aims to ensure that all interested participants have ample time to register for the upcoming examination. The organising committee acknowledged the importance of providing flexibility to accommodate the diverse schedules and commitments of students, parents, and teachers. While the first mock test will be conducted on January 30, the preliminary and mains examination will be held on February 1 and February 8, respectively.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp