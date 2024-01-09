Rs 10-crore Boost to agri infra in Palnadu district of AP

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: The construction works of much awaited Centre of Excellence for Vegetables and Spices would soon start at Gundlapalli village of Nekarikallu mandal, bringing cheers to farmers in Palnadu. This is the second such centre in State, after Kuppam to come up under the Indo-Israel Agriculture Project.

The officials are planning to lay the foundation stone for the project on January 10 and making all necessary arrangements. Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Irrigation Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu, and Narasaraopet Lok Sabha MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu will take part in the ceremony. Palnadu is the major hub for production of spices and vegetables in the State.

Over 6.58 metric tonnes of various types of spices, including dry chillies, turmeric, coriander and other crops are being produced in nearly 1.3 lakh hectares.

As many as 5.7 metric tonnes of various vegetables, including chillies, beans, okra, tomato and brinjal are being produced in 16,106 hectares.

The objective of this project is to provide technical know-how and assistance to farmers on low-budget farming to gain higher profits.

Under this project, a highly advanced greenhouse with a fan and pad system will be established for raising the nursery.

This consists of five high tunnels, two forced ventilated greenhouses, three naturally ventilated greenhouses, three insect-proof net houses, pre-cooling chamber with 3 metric tonnes produce capacity and a pack house.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Palnadu district horticulture officer BJ Benny said, “Over 2.5 lakh farmers will be benefitted under this project. The major focus of the project is on crop specific varietal trials and demonstration for production of key crops round the year under high tunnel, ventilation green house, non ventilated greenhouse insect proof protected cultivation structures. Advanced irrigation and fertigation technologies, plant protection measures, low pressure irrigation systems in open fields will be demonstrated to the farmers, which are the key factors for improving quality and productivity.”

“With the technical aid to be provided by the Israel experts, production of high yielding disease and pest-free planting material for key crops in large scale with approximately 50-60 lakh per annum by raising nurseries in high-tech greenhouses, will be supplied to farmers. Along with this, advanced drip irrigation technology, vegetable grafting methods, which are highly popular in Israel will be introduced in Palnadu. As a result, farmers will be able to produce quality yield that meet the export standards and fetch more profits,” he explained.

“The Israeli technology project is estimated to cost `10.61 crore and will be implemented by the State Directorate of Horticulture, Government of Andhra Pradesh. Agriculture counsellor to MASHAV, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, under Embassy of Israel, has approved Detailed Project Report (DPR) under Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture,” the horticulture official added.

