Over 13.4L patients treated at  Guntur GGH in 2023

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) has been receiving an overwhelming response from lakhs of patients for providing exceptional services and top-notch comfort. Over 13.4 lakh patients availed various medical services at the hospital in 2023.Guntur GGH is a major healthcare hub, where patients not only from neighbouring districts but also from other States, including Telangana, Odisha, and Bihar, seek treatment.

The hospital also achieved the national second rank in the digitalisation of health records under Ayushman Bharat Health Care Account in the country.As many as 12.34 lakh patients, including 5.12 lakh men, 7.92 lakh women, and 198 transgender patients, availed outpatient services.More than 3,000 patients visit the hospital, particularly for OP services. With this, around 10 additional OP counters were set up in addition to the existing six counters.

Similarly, 70,119 patients received in-patient services, including 32,285 men, 37,830 women, and four transgender patients.Regarding the treatment statistics, the doctors successfully performed nearly 28,580 minor and major surgeries last year.Around 7,070 institutional and caesarean deliveries were successfully held in 2023. Over 1,700 personnel, including 350 doctors, nurses, paramedics, security, lab technicians, pharmacists, and sanitation staff, have been fulfilling their duties.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Kiran Kumar said, “We are planning to increase the operation theatres to conduct major surgeries, including liver and kidney transplantations, cochlear implantation, and heart surgeries, and improve emergency services. Various development works, including the construction of the mother and child health block, and service block at hospital premises, are in full swing, and necessary action would be taken to complete the construction works within the stipulated time,” he added.

Apart from this, with the increasing patient turnout at NATCO Cancer Care Centre at Guntur GGH, which has been serving as a single window solution for cancer treatment free of cost, NATCO has decided to set up 40 more beds to facilitate the patients.

As many as 110 beds are available; the Intensive care unit (ICU) department, 10 outpatient wards, a comprehensive lab, surgical operating rooms, and a conference hall were constructed with Rs 50 crore, and various services available at the hospital expanded to radiation, medical and surgical oncology, nuclear medicine, and radiotherapy. Modern equipment, including Varian Vitalbeam Linear Accelerator worth Rs 12 crore, Brachy Therapy, and CT Stimulator worth Rs 5 crore, are available at the hospital.

In another major boost to the hospital, the Guntur Medical College Alumni Of North America (GMCANA) group has come forward to construct two more blocks in the existing Dr Podila Prasad Super Speciality and Trauma Centre on the hospital premises with Rs 10 crore.

