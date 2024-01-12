Chandrababu Naidu not the cause for rift in our family: Chinni

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) quit the TDP alleging ill-treatment by the party leadership and blaming TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for creating a rift in his family, Nani’s brother Shivnath (Chinni) made it clear that Naidu was not the reason behind the disputes in their family.

“We are having differences since 1999 and how is Naidu responsible for that?” Chinni questioned. Nani does not have the stature to criticise Naidu or the TDP which had given him a chance to contest the Lok Sabha elections twice, he felt.

Chinni said Nani was behind a case registered against his wife over a minor issue. “Though we are having differences, I have never spoken about them as I wanted to keep the party and family separately,” the TDP leader maintained.“TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has garnered the support of lakhs of people during his Yuva Galam Padayatra and Nani does not have the right to question his popularity. Lokesh is responsible for HCL and other major companies coming to AP,’’ he mentioned.

Chinni asserted that there will not be any impact on the TDP even if Nani quits the party. “The TDP has remained undeterred even as senior and more popular leaders have left it,’’ he observed.Asked if Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat would witness a fight between the two brothers in the ensuing elections, Chinni said the TDP would win with more than 1.5 lakh majority even if a party activist was fielded from the segment.Chinni opined Nani had lost the support and confidence of TDP rank and file because of his adamant attitude. “Unlike my brother, I mingle freely with the rank and file,’’ he claimed.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada TDP parliamentary constituency president Nettem Raghuram criticised Nani for staying away from the party during crucial times and leaving it now. Speaking to reporters, Raghuram termed Nani an opportunist.

“Nani approached Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with an understanding, and his exit won’t harm the TDP. Nani’s colleagues and followers have remained in the TDP, expressing their faith in the leadership of Naidu. The YSRC is using Nani to downplay the crisis within the party,’’ he said.

