With three cities among top 10, State dominates Swachh Survekshan-2023 Awards

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh achieved significant accolades in the Swachh Survekshan-2023 Awards with three cities securing spots in the top 10. While Visakhapatnam bagged the fourth rank, Vijayawada and Tirupati stood sixth and eighth respectively, in the cleanliness survey.Union Minister for Housing and Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri and Secretary Manoj Joshi presented the awards during a ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday.

In the ‘Fast Moving City’ category with a population of over one lakh, Guntur Municipal Corporation secured the five-star rated second position nationally. Pulivendula in Kadapa bagged the ‘State Best Performer’ title.Terming the achievement unique, State minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development A Suresh pointed out that no other State in the country has secured three positions within the top ten at the national-level.”

With a score of 8,879.25 out of 9,500 points under the categories outlined by the Swachh Bharat Mission, Vizag excelled in the Service Level Progress with 4,830 points, Certification with 2,500 marks, and Citizen Voice with 2,170 marks.

Vijayawada secured 8,751 points out of 9,500, trailing behind cities like Indore, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, and Bhopal in the Clean Survey Awards. It excelled in waste segregation and management. In the certification category, the city earned a 5-star rating as a garbage-free city, ODF+ certification, and ODF++ certification for open defecation-free status and perfect management of public toilets.

Vizag Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and commissioner of Greater Viskhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) CM Saikanth Varma attributed the achievement to the citizens of Vizag and thanked public representatives, film and sports personalities, cleanliness ambassadors, resident welfare associations, voluntary organisations, and departments of public health, engineering, and town planning, as well as sanitation staff for their consistent efforts.Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi said citizens, sanitation workers, officers, and staff were pivotal contributors to the accomplishment.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh achieved significant accolades in the Swachh Survekshan-2023 Awards with three cities securing spots in the top 10. While Visakhapatnam bagged the fourth rank, Vijayawada and Tirupati stood sixth and eighth respectively, in the cleanliness survey.Union Minister for Housing and Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri and Secretary Manoj Joshi presented the awards during a ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday. In the ‘Fast Moving City’ category with a population of over one lakh, Guntur Municipal Corporation secured the five-star rated second position nationally. Pulivendula in Kadapa bagged the ‘State Best Performer’ title.Terming the achievement unique, State minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development A Suresh pointed out that no other State in the country has secured three positions within the top ten at the national-level.” With a score of 8,879.25 out of 9,500 points under the categories outlined by the Swachh Bharat Mission, Vizag excelled in the Service Level Progress with 4,830 points, Certification with 2,500 marks, and Citizen Voice with 2,170 marks.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vijayawada secured 8,751 points out of 9,500, trailing behind cities like Indore, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, and Bhopal in the Clean Survey Awards. It excelled in waste segregation and management. In the certification category, the city earned a 5-star rating as a garbage-free city, ODF+ certification, and ODF++ certification for open defecation-free status and perfect management of public toilets. Vizag Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and commissioner of Greater Viskhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) CM Saikanth Varma attributed the achievement to the citizens of Vizag and thanked public representatives, film and sports personalities, cleanliness ambassadors, resident welfare associations, voluntary organisations, and departments of public health, engineering, and town planning, as well as sanitation staff for their consistent efforts.Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi said citizens, sanitation workers, officers, and staff were pivotal contributors to the accomplishment. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp