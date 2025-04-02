Faculty recruitment to strengthen 13 DIETs in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The School Education Department has initiated faculty recruitment on a deputation basis to strengthen the 13 District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) in the State.

On Tuesday, Director of School Education Vijay Rama Raju V issued a notification inviting applications from eligible School Assistants, Headmasters, and Mandal Educational Officers for the academic year 2025-26.

Candidates must have a minimum of 55% marks in the relevant subject, 55% in M.Ed, at least five years of experience as a School Assistant, and be below 58 years. The last date to submit applications online is April 10 via this link. After applying, candidates must send a hard copy through the District Educational Officer (DEO) to the concerned District Institutes of Education and Training Principal.

The selection committee comprises the District Collector as Chairman, the District Education Officer (DEO) as Convener, and the DIET Principal as a Member. The process includes a written test and an interview.

Applications will be reviewed on April 11, the written test will be held on April 16-17, interviews on April 19, and deputation orders will be issued on April 21. Selected candidates must report to their respective DIETs by April 22.