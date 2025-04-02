India-US HADR exercise Tiger Triumph 2025 begins

VISAKHAPATNAM: The fourth edition of the bilateral joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) amphibious exercise between India and the United States, Tiger Triumph 2025, commenced onboard the Indian Navy’s INS Jalashwa (L41) at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability in large-scale HADR operations.

The harbour phase of the exercise is being held in Visakhapatnam from April 1 to 7, focusing on planning and training activities. It includes a series of Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) events covering special operations, emergency medical response, and multi-domain operations across air, maritime, cyber, and space domains. These sessions are intended to refine procedures from previous exercises and strengthen professional collaboration. Additionally, cultural site visits and sports activities are being organised to foster camaraderie among personnel.

Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), in his opening remarks, said that the exercise is a testament to the tremendous bond between our great nations, the world’s oldest and the world’s largest democracies.

“This exercise uniting our navies, marine corps, armies and air forces is just not about military coordination or collaboration. It is a beacon of hope, a symbol of resilience, a celebration of shared values that define us as democratic, secular, pluralistic societies. Let me begin by echoing the words of two visionary leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, who champion this partnership,” he added.