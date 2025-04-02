Parchur to get shipbuilding industry

GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday announced plans to establish a shipbuilding industry in Parchur of Bapatla district. Speaking at a public meeting, he outlined plans for industrial growth, road development, canal modernisation, and expansion of agricultural markets.

During his visit, Naidu commended MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao for his leadership. He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to eradicating poverty through his P4 initiative, which integrates economic growth, financial inclusion, and social welfare.

He distributed pensions under NTR Bharosa scheme in Kothagollapalem village and highlighted a Rs 33,100 crore annual allocation for pensions benefiting 63 lakh people. Under his leadership, pensions have increased from Rs 200 to Rs 4,000, with additional support for dialysis patients and bedridden individuals, he said.

Naidu assured that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) remains dedicated to backward classes, calling them the party’s backbone. Criticising the previous YSRCP administration’s financial mismanagement, which left the State with Rs 10 lakh crore in debt, he pledged to balance welfare and development. The Chief Minister outlined several welfare measures, including increased support for dialysis patients and an efficient pension disbursement system ensuring 98% of payments on the first day of each month.

Measures have been put in place to maintain pension eligibility despite relocation. On employment, Naidu announced that a Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) notification will be issued this month, with recruitments completed before the new academic year.