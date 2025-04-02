TDP supports Waqf Bill, issues whip to party MPs
VIJAYAWADA: As the Centre is all set to table the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the TDP, which is a key ally of the BJP-led NDA government, has extended its support to the bill.
TDP Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha GM Harish Balayogi on Tuesday issued a whip to the party MPs to be present in the Lok Sabha throughout the day on Wednesday. “Some very important legislative business will be taken up for passing in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday,” the whip read.
Bagging 16 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 25 in Andhra Pradesh, the TDP emerged as the second largest party in the NDA, and was instrumental in the formation of the BJP-led coalition government at the Centre. The TDP is supporting all the decisions being taken up by the Narendra Modi government.
With regard to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, though the TDP faced severe criticism from some sections of Muslim Minorities for its stand, who recently boycotted the Iftar dinner hosted by the State government during Ramzan, the party has decided to support the bill, asserting that it is committed to the welfare of Muslim Minorities.
The TDP leadership claims that it is very clear on its stand on the Waqf Bill issue, and there is no compromise on safeguarding the rights of the Muslim Minorities.
In fact, the TDP has made some recommendations pertaining to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill before the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), and its recommendations have been considered.
Vote in favour of Waqf Bill, Pawan directs JSP MPs
The Naidu government had also constituted a committee headed by an IAS officer, with officials of the Minority Welfare and Waqf Boards, and representatives from voluntary organisations and Advocates Associations working for the cause of the Muslims as members to look into the matter. The committee held talks with all the stakeholders, and took the objections and suggestions of minorities to the notice of JPC.
YSRCP yet to take stance
On the other hand, the YSRCP, which is opposing the Waqf Bill, however, is yet to take a decision on whether the MPs of the party will attend the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, and oppose the Bill, or abstain from attending the House as a protest. Clarity in this regard is expected by Wednesday morning.
The Jana Sena Party (JSP), which is also part of the NDA, has supported the Waqf Bill. The JSP believes that the amendment will benefit the Muslim Minorities. JSP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has directed the party MPs to vote in favour of the bill on Wednesday.
“By amending the Waqf Act, which dates back to the British era, to suit the needs of the present time, broader benefits can be achieved,” Pawan said.