TDP supports Waqf Bill, issues whip to party MPs

VIJAYAWADA: As the Centre is all set to table the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the TDP, which is a key ally of the BJP-led NDA government, has extended its support to the bill.

TDP Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha GM Harish Balayogi on Tuesday issued a whip to the party MPs to be present in the Lok Sabha throughout the day on Wednesday. “Some very important legislative business will be taken up for passing in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday,” the whip read.

Bagging 16 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 25 in Andhra Pradesh, the TDP emerged as the second largest party in the NDA, and was instrumental in the formation of the BJP-led coalition government at the Centre. The TDP is supporting all the decisions being taken up by the Narendra Modi government.

With regard to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, though the TDP faced severe criticism from some sections of Muslim Minorities for its stand, who recently boycotted the Iftar dinner hosted by the State government during Ramzan, the party has decided to support the bill, asserting that it is committed to the welfare of Muslim Minorities.

The TDP leadership claims that it is very clear on its stand on the Waqf Bill issue, and there is no compromise on safeguarding the rights of the Muslim Minorities.

In fact, the TDP has made some recommendations pertaining to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill before the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), and its recommendations have been considered.