Improve TTD services by 100 per cent: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to ensure that there should be 100% improvement in the services and facilities provided to pilgrims, and that every programme and decision should be aimed only at upholding the sanctity of the world famous temple, and the sentiments of devotees.

Chairing a review meeting of the TTD at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, Naidu took stock of the steps being taken to meet the ever increasing number of pilgrims.

After going through a presentation given by the TTD officials on the steps taken in the past nine months to improve the pilgrim services, Naidu discussed the measures to be initiated to meet the increasing number of devotees.

Maintaining that the reputation of the State totally depends on the services provided atop Tirumala hills and inside the temple, he felt that the change is clearly visible now. “But this change should be 100%, and only then we can meet the expectations of devotees and the common public,” Naidu said.

The TTD should be redesigned to meet the increasing rush of pilgrims by the day for another 50 years, the Chief Minister asked the officials to take up only the works that needed the most. “The funds of the Lord should not be spent at will. We are only trustees of the temple, and our role is very nominal,” he remarked.

Making it clear that no one has the right to spend the Hundi collection and other donations of pilgrims to the Lord at will, Naidu said not even a single rupee of the Lord of Seven Hills should be misused.