Two fishermen bodies retrieved in Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM: The bodies of two fishermen, Vanka Krishna (44) and Bunga Dhana Raju (45), were found on the shore at Akkupalli and Dokulapadu villages on Wednesday.

The two had gone missing at sea before being washed ashore by tidal waves.

Marine and law enforcement officials conducted a search operation through the night before locals discovered the bodies. Police later recovered them.

Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu expressed shock over the incident and assured full support to the bereaved families. The State government announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for each family, with Rs 5 lakh provided by the government and another Rs 5 lakh from the Fisheries Department.