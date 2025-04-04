Andhra Pradesh government to cancel 15.1 acres given for film studio

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government has decided to cancel the alienation of 15.17 acres from the total 34.44 acres assigned to Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd at Madhurawada village in Visakhapatnam Rural Mandal.

The government has initiated action against Suresh Productions for violating land use conditions. The company, which was originally allotted 34.44 acres for the establishment of a film studio and allied industries, attempted to convert part of the land into a residential layout.

Suresh Productions to be allowed to keep rest of land if no more violations

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) RP Sisodia on Thursday directed authorities to take necessary steps, citing a clear breach of terms.

The land, assigned under Government Order (GO) No. 963 on September 13, 2003, was intended to promote the film industry and generate employment.

A Deed of Conveyance was executed on January 5, 2010, after the relaxation of Section 22-A of the Andhra Pradesh Registration Act and payment of registration fees.

However, on March 2, 2023, the company sought approval from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) for a residential layout on 15.17 acres of the allotted land, without securing a mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Visakhapatnam District Collector.