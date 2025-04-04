Andhra Pradesh government to cancel 15.1 acres given for film studio

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government has decided to cancel the alienation of 15.17 acres from the total 34.44 acres assigned to Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd at Madhurawada village in Visakhapatnam Rural Mandal.
The government has initiated action against Suresh Productions for violating land use conditions. The company, which was originally allotted 34.44 acres for the establishment of a film studio and allied industries, attempted to convert part of the land into a residential layout.
Suresh Productions to be allowed to keep rest of land if no more violations
Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) RP Sisodia on Thursday directed authorities to take necessary steps, citing a clear breach of terms.
The land, assigned under Government Order (GO) No. 963 on September 13, 2003, was intended to promote the film industry and generate employment.
A Deed of Conveyance was executed on January 5, 2010, after the relaxation of Section 22-A of the Andhra Pradesh Registration Act and payment of registration fees.
However, on March 2, 2023, the company sought approval from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) for a residential layout on 15.17 acres of the allotted land, without securing a mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Visakhapatnam District Collector.
The matter also reached the judiciary. In Special Leave Petition No. 1890/2024, the Supreme Court issued an interim order on February 9, 2024, prohibiting any use of the land beyond the original GO’s provisions.
An investigation by the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) and the Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) confirmed that the application violated Board Standing Order (BSO)-24, which mandates State government approval for land use modifications.
Citing the Supreme Court’s ruling in ‘State of UP vs Zaheer Ahmad (AIR 1973 SC 2520),’ the State government asserted its authority to cancel land allotments in cases of breach or misrepresentation.
The company’s attempt to repurpose the land was deemed a direct violation of its original terms.
The remaining land will continue under the original conditions, provided there are no further violations. Authorities will now closely monitor compliance, with any further breaches being dealt with under BSO-24.
The Visakhapatnam District Collector has been instructed to issue a show cause notice under GO No. 57 (16.02.2015), allowing the company to respond before further action.
The Commissioners of VMRDA and GVMC have been directed to reject any land-use modification applications from the company. The Collector must submit a detailed action-taken report at the earliest.