Andhra Pradesh government ramps up efforts to ensure women’s safety

GUNTUR: The TDP-led NDA government is stepping up efforts to ensure the safety, protection, and empowerment of women across the State. As part of this initiative, the government is operating 23 Sakhi Nivas Centres with another 30 under development. These centres aim to provide secure, well-equipped accommodations at minimum charges for working women, single women, and students.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani recently inaugurated a new Sakhi Nivas in Guntur city, constructed with state-of-the-art facilities at a cost of Rs 2.27 crore. The hostel, designed to house 100 women, features modern AC rooms, clean kitchens, internet access, recreational hall, childcare centre, and nutritious meals. Entry is secured through biometric thumb access, and 24/7 CCTV surveillance ensures safety.

During the launch, the minister unveiled the Sakhi Nivas App, aimed at enhancing communication and support for women residents. Emphasising the State’s focus on women’s safety, she stated, “Every woman in Andhra Pradesh deserves to live and work with dignity. We are building a system that ensures her safety, supports her independence, and responds swiftly to any threat she faces.”