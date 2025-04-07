Intense heat and dry weather likely to prevail in Andhra Pradesh for next three days

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Sunday issued an weather advisory predicting high temperatures and possible rainfall in various mandals over the next three days.

APSDMA Managing Director Ronanki Kurmanath said that while some areas would experience intense heat and dry weather, others may witness thunderstorms followed by rain. He urged residents to stay alert for sudden weather changes and prepare accordingly.

Kurmanath advised farmers, agricultural workers, and herders to take necessary precautions while working outdoors.

He emphasised the importance of avoiding open spaces during thunderstorms due to the risk of lightning and recommended seeking shelter in safe structures.

According to the advisory, parts of Rayalaseema are likely to record extreme heat conditions with temperatures ranging between 40°C and 42°C.