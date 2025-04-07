Low demand and oversupply hit Chittoor tomato ryots

TIRUPATI: The Chittoor district tomato market is facing another slump due to low demand and oversupply, leaving farmers in areas such as Palamaner, Kuppam, and V Kota struggling to recover their investments.

Despite the decline in farmgate prices, urban consumers continue to pay high rates, with tomatoes selling for Rs 30 per kg in towns like Tirupati and Chittoor, while farmers receive only Rs 10 per kilogram. Wholesale markets in Palamaner, V Kota, and Gangavaram were selling 15-kg tomato crates for Rs 150 on Friday, highlighting a sharp price disparity causing significant losses for farmers.

The market downturn is attributed to reduced demand from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Delhi. Middlemen from Karnataka’s Kolar tomato market are reportedly purchasing tomatoes at nominal rates and reselling them at higher prices elsewhere. Tomato prices as of April 5 in erstwhile Chittoor district stood as Rs 11 per kg at Madanapalle market, Rs 8-Rs 10 per kg at Palamaner, Rs 9 per kg at Kalikiri.

Meanwhile, first-grade tomatoes were selling for Rs 30 per kg in Tirupati, Chittoor, and Srikalahasti, while second-grade produce was priced at Rs 20 per kg. Middlemen are reportedly making a minimum profit of Rs 15 per kg, widening the gap between farm prices and consumer rates.