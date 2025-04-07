Pawan Kalyan's convoy restrictions allegedly cost exam chances for over 25 aspirants in Andhra

VISHAKAPATNAM: Over 25 candidates were barred from appearing in a crucial competitive examination in Visakhapatnam on Monday after they reportedly arrived late due to traffic restrictions allegedly imposed for the smooth passage of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's convoy.

The examination was scheduled to begin at 8.30 am at the ION Digital Zone building in Chinnamusidivada, Pendurthi.

B Kalavathi, the mother of a student appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2025, which determines admissions to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), claimed that her son was delayed due to traffic restrictions enforced for Kalyan's convoy.

"We were stuck in traffic. It was halted because Kalyan was on his way to Araku," Kalavathi told PTI, adding that the roads were cleared to allow the actor-politician's convoy to pass.