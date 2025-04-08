Collector inspects Class X evaluation camp in Ongole

ONGOLE: Prakasam District Collector Thameem Ansariya on Monday inspected the Class X answer paper valuation camp at DRR Municipal High School and monitored the ongoing evaluation process.

The Collector interacted with the evaluation staff, supervisors, and chief examiners, and reviewed the facilities arranged for their convenience. She directed District Education Officer A Kiran Kumar to ensure proper amenities were provided to all personnel engaged in the valuation process.

The evaluation camp, which began on April 3, aims to complete the correction of 1,78,218 Class X answer sheets. The District Education Department deployed 1,028 government teachers and staff, including 13 chief examiners, 680 assistant examiners, 226 special assistants, and nine camp officers for the task.

The Collector instructed officials to monitor the process closely and prevent any malpractice. She emphasised the importance of maintaining strict security within the camp premises.

District Education Officer A Kiran Kumar, Assistant Commissioner for Examinations Siva Kumar, and other officials were present.