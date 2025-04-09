Jagan accuses Andhra CM Naidu of undermining democracy

RAPTADU (ANANTAPUR): YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of undermining democracy through manipulative politics and coercive tactics during the local body bypolls in the State.

Speaking to the media after consoling the family of Kuruba Lingamayya, who was murdered in Ramagiri mandal, Jagan alleged that the TDP resorted to violence and intimidation to grab posts in the local bodies where it lacked majority.

In Ramagiri, despite the YSRCP’s strength of nine members against TDP’s lone MPTC, Jagan claimed that the ruling party pressured MPTCs with police assistance, delayed the election process, and unleashed attacks that led to Lingamayya’s death.