VIJAYAWADA: Kothapalli Subbarayudu took charge as the Chairman of the AP State Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation on Tuesday. He expressed his gratitude to CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Dy CM Pawan Kalyan for entrusting him with this responsibility.

He pledged to work tirelessly for the upliftment of the Kapu community in every possible way and to execute the government welfare initiatives.