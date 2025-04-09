Welfare, development going hand-in-hand across Andhra Pradesh: Labour Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Labour and Factories Vasamsetti Subash on Tuesday claimed that people across Andhra Pradesh were satisfied with the welfare and development programmes implemented under the TDP-led NDA government.
He made the remarks at the Krishna district TDP General Body meeting, chaired by District TDP President and APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao. District In-charge Minister Vasamsetti, Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, MLAs and other public representatives attended the meeting.
Minister Vasamsetti said the government had attracted Rs 8 lakh crore in investments over the past 10 months, led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh. He stated that 10 lakh job opportunities would be created in the next three years for unemployed youth.
He added that paddy farmers were receiving payments within 24 hours and pensioners were receiving Rs 4,000. He said damaged roads were repaired and the government was working under the direction of the Chief Minister and HRD Minister to ensure overall development.
Konakalla Narayana Rao announced that a Mini Mahanadu would be held in Krishna district as a preparatory event for the main Mahanadu to be conducted in Kadapa from May 27–29. He said TDP membership cards would be delivered to members’ doorsteps.
Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra dismissed allegations made by former YSRCP Minister Perni Nani against the Excise department. He said the government had brought transparency into the department, with CID and SIT probing irregularities during the previous regime.
Ravindra added that 90,000 applications had been received for 3,400 liquor shops, generating Rs 1,800 crore in revenue. He said 350 liquor brands were now available and premium liquor was being tested through 12 quality checks.