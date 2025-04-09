Welfare, development going hand-in-hand across Andhra Pradesh: Labour Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Labour and Factories Vasamsetti Subash on Tuesday claimed that people across Andhra Pradesh were satisfied with the welfare and development programmes implemented under the TDP-led NDA government.

He made the remarks at the Krishna district TDP General Body meeting, chaired by District TDP President and APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao. District In-charge Minister Vasamsetti, Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, MLAs and other public representatives attended the meeting.

Minister Vasamsetti said the government had attracted Rs 8 lakh crore in investments over the past 10 months, led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh. He stated that 10 lakh job opportunities would be created in the next three years for unemployed youth.