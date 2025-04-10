AP IT minister Lokesh inaugurates SLN Park in Mangalagiri; announces Rs 9 crore facelift for TIDCO Park

GUNTUR: In a significant push toward urban beautification and public recreation, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh inaugurated the newly developed Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Park (SLN Park) at SLN Colony in Mangalagiri on Wednesday. The 0.35-acre park was developed at a cost of Rs 1.06 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Lokesh said the government was committed to improving public recreation through green infrastructure.

“Over 30 parks and lakes have been developed across the constituency. More will be taken up in a phased manner,” Lokesh said.

The Minister announced that the TIDCO Park in Mangalagiri would receive a Rs 9 crore facelift, with development works set to begin later this month.

Minister Lokesh also revealed plans to develop lake parks at Nulakapeta and Chinakakani to offer better recreational spaces for the local public.

Several leaders of the constituency alliance attended the event on Wednesday.