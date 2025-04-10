Child marriage of two sisters foiled in AP's Sri Sathya Sai district after wedding invite goes viral

ANANTAPUR: An illegal child marriage involving two minor sisters was foiled in Sri Sathya Sai district after the wedding invitation card went viral on social media. The incident prompted swift intervention from the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and local police.

The groom, Gangaraju of Gummayyagari Palli in Gorantla mandal, had planned to marry his two underage nieces, K Srilakshmi and K Aishwarya, on April 10 at Ranga Mahal, Gorantla. The invitation openly announced the simultaneous wedding, triggering outrage online. ICDS Supervisor Rajitha confirmed the girls were minors following an inquiry, and filed a complaint with the police.

As per the complaint, the police questioned both families. It was revealed that the girls’ parents had agreed to the marriage.

Despite being counselled by ICDS officials and law enforcement about the criminality of child marriage—particularly involving siblings to the same groom—the families persisted, even expressing intent to marry off at least one girl on the announced date.

The police filed a case against Gangaraju, his brother Amaranath, his mother Gangulamma, and the girls’ mother Susheela.