Andhra Minister Lokesh to lay stone for Rs 52-crore hospital on April 13

GUNTUR: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh will lay the foundation stone for a 100-bed government hospital at Chinakakani on April 13, fulfilling a long-pending demand of residents in Mangalagiri constituency.

The Rs 52.20 crore facility, coming up on 7.35 acres with a built-up area of 1.15 lakh square feet, is being designed to meet world-class standards.

The 100-bed hospital will house departments such as general medicine, general surgery, orthopaedics and gynaecology.

It will also feature three modern operation theatres, a dialysis centre, a thalassemia ward and a de-addiction outpatient clinic.

Lokesh said he held multiple review meetings with officials to ensure comprehensive planning and expects the construction to be completed within a year. “This hospital fulfils a promise I made during the Yuvagalam padayatra. My vision is to make Mangalagiri the No. 1 constituency in the country across all sectors. From underground drainage and clean drinking water to healthcare facilities, every step is part of a broader plan for inclusive and modern development,” Minister Lokesh said.

The project comes decades after the original government hospital, established in 1986 by former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, was reduced to outpatient services due to neglect. Public pressure and continuous appeals from local committees led to the sanction of the new facility.

Mangalagiri is also witnessing rapid growth in housing, civic infrastructure and welfare schemes under Lokesh’s active leadership.