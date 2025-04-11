Big hotel groups keen to make investments in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’ new Tourism Policy 2024-29 has created an unprecedented favourable environment for the hospitality sector, unmatched anywhere else in the country, said Minister for Tourism and Culture Kandula Durgesh.

During his two-day visit to Mumbai, the Minister, along with Tourism Secretary Ajay Jain and Tourism Managing Director Amrapali Kata, met investors and industry leaders to promote tourism in AP.

On the first day, the team met representatives from 30 companies. On the second day, as part of their tour, they participated in the 20th Hotel Investment Conference South Asia, held from April 8 to 10 at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake.

The delegation held exclusive discussions with representatives from 15 renowned national and international hotel groups and travel companies. Key participants included Ascott, Accor Hotels, Belgium-based Corendon, Green Park Hotels, Fern Hotels, US-based Wildflower Hotels, Brigade Hotels, and wellness brand Elena.

Notably, Singapore-based Ascott Group expressed interest in establishing its Citadines hotels in tier-2 and 3 cities of Andhra Pradesh. Accor Hotels outlined plans to set up Ibis-brand hotels in key district centres across the State, while Brigade Hotels showed a positive inclination towards investing in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Horsley Hills.

Durgesh’s team interacted with approximately 45 prominent organisations. Emphasising the State’s commitment to tourism growth through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the Minister invited investors to collaborate in advancing AP’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

He assured full governmental support, including enhanced incentives and subsidies for investors. The delegation also provided detailed insights into the State’s top tourist destinations, priority investment locations, connectivity options, single-window clearances, and unique tourism offerings.

An MoU was signed between Minor Hotels and Sunray Resorts for the construction of a 117-room hotel in Vizag.