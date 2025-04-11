Eradicate bonded labour, Andhra Collector directs officials

ONGOLE: Prakasam District Collector and Magistrate Thameem Ansariya on Thursday directed officials to strictly enforce the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, and ensure rehabilitation and livelihood support for rescued workers.

She was speaking at a review meeting and workshop held at the Collectorate, aimed at raising awareness and promoting inter-departmental coordination to eliminate bonded labour in the district.

The Collector referred to the recent rescue of seven families who had been forced into bonded labour for nearly 10 years in eucalyptus orchards near Chilakaluripet, Palnadu district. The victims were from Alluru and Ethamukkala villages in Kothapatnam mandal. She appreciated the efforts of Ongole RDO Lakshmi Prasanna and Kothapatnam Tahsildar.

International Justice Mission representative Priyanka explained the Act’s provisions and demonstrated effective enforcement methods.

District Revenue Officer B Ch Obulesu joined the Collector in launching wall stickers to promote E-Shram enrolment for platform and gig workers.