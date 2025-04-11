Kakinada woman suffers acid attack in Kuwait

KAKINADA: Kakada Lakshmi, from Ponnada village in U Kothapalli mandal of Kakinada district, has become the victim of a brutal acid attack in Kuwait. The incident came to light when hospital staff contacted her family, revealing the shocking details. Lakshmi, who lost her husband recently, had travelled to Kuwait two months ago in search of a livelihood.

She went through an agent from YSR Kadapa district, agreeing to work as a domestic helper for a monthly wage of 150 Kuwaiti Dinars. However, after joining, her employers paid her only 100 Dinars. When she questioned the discrepancy, they responded violently, throwing acid on her in a fit of rage.

Following the attack, Lakshmi was forcibly admitted to a mental hospital, where she remained for ten days. Upon recovering, she narrated her ordeal to hospital staff, who helped her file a police complaint and informed her family in India. Lakshmi’s troubles didn’t end there.

She says her passport is still with her employers, who are pressuring her to withdraw the case in exchange for its return. Trapped in the hospital and unsure of her steps, she remains in distress. Meanwhile, her family back home allege that the agent who sent Lakshmi to Kuwait is now demanding money instead of offering assistance. The family is urging the government to intervene and ensure justice and safe repatriation for the acid victim.