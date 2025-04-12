Andhra government plans MSME units for women in TIDCO colonies

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department is fast-tracking efforts to provide sustainable livelihoods for women in urban areas, aligning with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of creating one lakh women entrepreneurs by 2025.

As part of this initiative, the MAUD Department has set a target to develop 30,000 women-led enterprises in towns and cities across Andhra Pradesh.

To support this goal, the department aims to establish Micro, small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) for women residing in TIDCO housing complexes.

Vacant plots in 163 colonies have been identified, where livelihood centres will be set up under the Urban Poverty Alleviation wing.

These livelihood centres will provide skill training and assistance to establish MSME units.

The department is currently evaluating which business models would be most profitable, sustainable, and feasible in terms of demand and technology.