Need to upscale turmeric export by 2030: National Turmeric Board Chairman

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: National Turmeric Board Chairman Palle Ganga Reddy on Friday said Indian turmeric holds significant value in global markets and stressed the need to scale up exports from the current `1,876 crore to Rs 5,000 crore by 2030.

Addressing the Turmeric Stakeholders Conclave held at the ICAR–National Institute for Research on Commercial Agriculture (NIRCA), attended by scientists from across the country, Chairman Ganga Reddy highlighted India’s vast diversity in turmeric cultivation, noting that the crop is grown in every state except Goa.

He made special mention of high-curcumin varieties such as Lakadong from Meghalaya, with up to 9.5% curcumin content, and Rajapuri from the Konkan region, which contains 5-6% curcumin. He urged farmers to focus on cultivating such varieties to enhance income.

He also said the Board plans to launch turmeric-added milk, branded as Golden Milk, to be served on Indian Railways and flights. Raising concerns over high input costs in turmeric farming, he called on scientists to develop low-cost technologies to support farmers.

He stated the Board and Rural Development Ministry would integrate turmeric farming with MGNREGA to tackle labour shortages effectively.