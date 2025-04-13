Visakhapatnam will be developed as a centre for film production: Andhra MLA Ganta

VISAKHAPATNAM: Efforts are underway to transform Visakhapatnam into a centre for film production, said Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking to the media during his visit to the Film Nagar Cultural Centre site near Thimmapuram on Saturday, Ganta said the centre will not function solely as a club but also serve as a training facility for film technicians. Several actors and producers are showing interest in Visakhapatnam, provided basic infrastructure is made available. Senior producer Allu Aravind has expressed interest in establishing a studio in Vizag, he said.

Ganta criticised the recent amendments to the club’s rules, stating that allowing the heirs of core committee members to automatically succeed them is an unusual practice. He compared this with other long-established clubs in the city, such as the Waltair Club, Golf Club, and Century Club, which he said have not encountered similar controversies.

He recalled that 10 acres of government land previously allotted for the centre at Thotlakonda had to be withdrawn after the Archaeology Department raised objections. Ganta assured that discussions would be held with CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to allot alternative land for the centre. Ganta also alleged that the Film Nagar Cultural Centre was used as a political rehabilitation space during the previous regime.

MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju revealed that he is contesting for the post of president of the cultural centre.