Andhra Minister Lokesh lays stone for Mangalagiri hospital

GUNTUR: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a 100-bed hospital in Mangalagiri, assuring that it will be completed within 365 days.

As part of the ‘Mana Illu-Mana Lokesh’ programme at Errabalem, he said developmental works were being taken up with commitment and clarity.

Lokesh distributed 354 land title documents to beneficiaries from various localities and said over 3,000 pattas had been issued with the help of Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad.

The Minister also announced that key works such as underground drainage, drinking water supply, domestic gas pipeline and power upgrades will start from June. Parks and water bodies are being revived, and 31 community halls will be built, with land secured for 17.

He said flood-prone areas like Mahanadu Colony will be protected under a Rs 300 crore retaining wall project. He added that road repairs have been completed and a four-lane road between Mangalagiri and Tenali is under progress.

Reflecting on his 2019 loss, Lokesh said it made him work harder for people’s trust.

Lokesh also highlighted welfare initiatives like NTR Sanjeevani, water tankers, sewing machines, skill training, and youth events like the Mangalagiri Premier League.