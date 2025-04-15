Fair price shop case: Andhra HC flags due process violation

VIJAYAWADA: In a key verdict, High Court Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur ruled that cancellation of fair price shop dealerships must adhere to the principles of natural justice.

The judgment stated that while a detailed disciplinary-level inquiry is not mandatory, a fair inquiry is essential. Dealers must be given a chance to personally present their case, and if witnesses are involved, their statements must be recorded under oath. The verdict was delivered in a case related to the cancellation of a fair price shop dealership belonging to M Aruna by the Madanapalle RDO on February 18, 2009.

The petitioner challenged the cancellation in 2013. The High Court, on July 16,2024, ruled that the RDO, joint collector, and collector failed to provide the petitioner an opportunity to be heard.

Following a single judge’s verdict, the government has approached the Chief Justice of High Court.