Nellore Nagaravanam to be largest park in Andhra Pradesh

NELLORE: The Forest Department is preparing to complete the Nellore Nagaravanam project near Kothur in Amancherla, following the expected release of Rs 60 lakh from the Central government.

Spread over 125 hectares, the urban forest is poised to become one of Andhra Pradesh's largest green spaces.

Launched in 2017 under the TDP government, the Nagaravanam project received Rs 1.4 crore from the Centre and 2.10 crore from the State in the initial phases. The first 50 hectares have already been developed, with further expansion pending final funding. The park is open to the public daily from 6 am to 6 pm.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Mehaboob Basha said, "We are developing the Nagaravanam as the largest park in the State. So far, around Rs 3.5 crore has been spent on the development of 50 hectares. We are awaiting an additional Rs 60 lakh from the Centre, which we expect within a month. Once received, we'll complete the remaining works and bring the entire park into full operation within the next three months."