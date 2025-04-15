Nellore Nagaravanam to be largest park in Andhra Pradesh

NELLORE: The Forest Department is preparing to complete the Nellore Nagaravanam project near Kothur in Amancherla, following the expected release of Rs 60 lakh from the Central government.
Spread over 125 hectares, the urban forest is poised to become one of Andhra Pradesh's largest green spaces.
Launched in 2017 under the TDP government, the Nagaravanam project received Rs 1.4 crore from the Centre and 2.10 crore from the State in the initial phases. The first 50 hectares have already been developed, with further expansion pending final funding. The park is open to the public daily from 6 am to 6 pm.
District Forest Officer (DFO) Mehaboob Basha said, "We are developing the Nagaravanam as the largest park in the State. So far, around Rs 3.5 crore has been spent on the development of 50 hectares. We are awaiting an additional Rs 60 lakh from the Centre, which we expect within a month. Once received, we'll complete the remaining works and bring the entire park into full operation within the next three months."
The park currently offers a wide range of visitor-centric and eco-friendly features, including walking and trekking tracks, a yoga centre, musical fountains, children's play are- as, canteen, wildlife-themed archways, open gyms, function halls, and viewpoints. These facilities position the park as a combined leisure and wellness destination.
Since June last year, the Forest Department has collected nominal entry fees - Rs 20 for adults and Rs 10 for children. Photography permits cost Rs 500, while mini function halls can be rented for Rs 5,000 and larger halls for Rs 10,000 per day. The department also rents open spaces for birthdays, cultural events, and small gatherings.
These activities have generated an average monthly income of Rs 3 lakh.
Officials also plan to permit film and video shoots within the park to boost tourism and departmental revenue. Environmental activist Dr R Sreedhar said to TNIE, "Urban forests like these are vital for balancing development with nature. They not only offer recreational value but also serve as key instruments for environmental education and biodiversity preservation."